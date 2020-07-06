Services for Cynthia “Cindy” Autrey, 87, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Autrey died Friday, July 3, at her residence.
Updated: July 6, 2020 @ 2:37 am
