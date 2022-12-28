James Donald Flanagan
James Donald Flanagan was born in Detroit Michigan on May 7, 1933 to Angeline & Robert Flanagan. He passed away on December 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and eight sisters. He married the love of his life, Margie O’Toole, on December 5, 1952. Margie and Jim were so grateful to recently celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with four daughters and their spouses, Debbie & Bob Browder, Terri & Ren Maupin, Connie & Bob Spiegel and Shelley & Paul Lyday. He had a deep love for his family especially his 8 grandchildren and their spouses: Kristofor & Kelly Spiegel, Jennifer & Shane Kiefer, Haley & Nathan Smith, Megan Maupin, Tamara & John Waterston, Joshua & Terrell Spiegel, Alexandra & James Hancock and Brian Browder. Life was even sweeter when the Lord added 12 great grandchildren: Julianne & Tessa Spiegel, Layla, Natalie & Penelope Kiefer, Ella & Nolan Smith, Leo & Rolf Waterston, Sloane & Jack Spiegel and Helen Hancock. After serving in the US Army, Jim graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Houston. He loved his Houston Cougars! He was one of the founders of BFW Construction Co., Inc. (Baird, Flanagan and Weathers) and was known for his generosity & contagious optimism. Although his family was his treasure, his greatest gift was when Jim and Margie came to know Jesus as their personal Savior in 1982. This transformation has given birth to five generations of believers. His cup truly overflowed and goodness and mercy followed him all the days of his life!
Please join us in celebrating his life on Thursday, December 29th. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life, all at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home located at 3220 S 31st St. Temple, TX. Mr. Flanagan will be laid to rest at Greathouse Cemetery located at 2343 East FM 93 near State Hwy 95 South, Temple, TX.
