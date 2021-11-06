Services for Kermit W. Wall, 83, of Owl Creek will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Mr. Wall died Wednesday, Nov. 3, at a Gatesville care center.
He was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Owl Creek to William Travis and Ila Eloise Lockabey Wall. He married Mary Ann Wills on Oct. 21, 1961. They lived in Temple for a short time and moved to Owl Creek in 1964. He worked for 7-Eleven for more than 20 years, retiring in 1982. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was preceded in death by wife on May 15, 2021; a daughter, Traci Wall; a son, Joshua Wall; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Kim McDaris and Kish Derrick; two sons, Travis Wall and Justin Wall; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org/donate).
Visitation will be 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.