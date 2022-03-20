ROCKDALE — Services for Joyce Ann Avalos, 77, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Avalos died Thursday, March 17 at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born July 3, 1944, in Taylor to Ruth Pokorny and Hamlin August Susan. She married her first husband, Hubert Barcuch, in 1965 and her second husband, Edward Castillo Avalos, in 1986. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include four daughters, Sandra Rathke of Centerpoint, Taffenie Walton of Taylor, Linda Avalos of Brady and Staci Clayton of Rockdale; six sons, Billy Stifflemire and Ronald Barcuch, both of Rockdale, Thomas Barcuch of Austin, James Barcuch of Round Rock, Michael Barcuch of Austin and Edward Avalos of Hutto; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.