Madelon Odom Carter
Madelon Odom Carter, age 68, of Columbus, MS, passed away March 25, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A graveside committal will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur, TX with Hawkins Funeral Home of Decatur, TX, handling arrangements.
Mrs. Carter was born February 7, 1955, in Silsbee, TX, to the late Wardie and Nellie Densmore Odom. She was baptized at Central Baptist Church of Evadale, TX, and was a graduate of New Braunfels High School and University of Texas at Austin. Mrs. Carter was active with Girls In Action and was a former Avon representative. She was a retired teacher and in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Shannon Odom.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, David Carter of Columbus, MS, son, Ryan Stone and his wife Cally of Ft. Worth, TX, daughter, Rebecca Daniels and her husband Matthew of Pflugerville, TX, sister-in-law, Sharon Odom, sister, Judith Odom Norris of Newark, TX, grandchildren, Conner Daniels, Eleanor Daniels, and Penelope Stone, aunt, Elsie LeBlanc of Lake Arthur, LA, nieces, Jennifer Coe and Lollie Odom, and nephews, Jared Norris and Andy Odom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS, 39213.
