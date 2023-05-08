CAMERON — Services for Frances McDermott, 92, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. today at St. Monica Catholic Church.
Burial will be in Marlow Cemetery near Cameron.
Mrs. McDermott died Wednesday, May 3, at a Cameron nursing facility.
She was born Nov. 18, 1930, in Milam County to Emil J. and Cecilia Zarosky Sebesta. She married Charles Erskine McDermott Jr. She worked as a homemaker and also at the Cameron Auction Barn and the Cameron Thrift Store. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Paul McDermott; and one grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Erskine McDermott III of Marlow; a daughter, Charlene Helton of Bryan; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the St. Monica Catholic Church restoration fund or to the Marlow Cemetery Association.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.