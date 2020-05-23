DALLAS — Services for Clarence Gilbert “Gil” Falke, 102, of Irving and formerly of Temple were private.
Mr. Falke died April 14.
He was born Feb. 3, 1918, in Thorndale. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He attended Temple Junior College. He received a medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in 1952. He married Theresa Elizabeth Bennett in 1939.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2005.
Survivors include a son, Terrence Falke; a daughter, Linda Falke Harris; a brother, Raymond Falke; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Restland Funeral Home in Dallas was in charge of arrangements.