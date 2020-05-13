BELTON — Services for Larissa Hill Turner, 47, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Turner died Monday, May 11, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 29, 1972, in Fort Benning, Ga. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She lived in Bell County for more the 25 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tarleton State University. She worked for several years for Williamson County as a juvenile corrections officer, and currently was employed with Bell County as an adult probation officer.
Survivors include a son, Logan A. Turner of Belton; his father, Ronnie Hill of Alamogordo, N.M.; her mother, Donna S. Loney of Carrollton; a brother, Joe Hill of Grand Island, Neb.; and a sister, Henneliese Culley of Anna.
Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research