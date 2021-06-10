Services for Betty Jo “B.J.” Driver Cearley, 64, of Gatesville will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at 13410 Kuykendall Mountain Road in Temple.
Mrs. Cearley died March 13, 2021.
She was born Feb. 2, 1957, to Doris Hitt and Don Driver.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary F. Cearley.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Streeter, Gary Frank Cearley Jr., and Benton R. Morgan; a brother, J.D. Drive; a sister, Sheryl D. Guthrie; and 10 grandchildren.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Services of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.