Jerry Hood Stephens, Jr.
Jerry Hood Stephens, Jr., age 85, of Morgan, Texas and formerly of Temple, Texas, passed away at his residence on August 17, 2022.
He was a simple man and wanted things to remain simple after he passed. So per his wishes he will be cremated and no services will take place.
Jerry Hood Stephens, Jr., was born on February 6, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia to Dr. Jerry Hood Stephens, Sr. and Dorothy Louise Mullins. He graduated from Temple High School in 1955 and soon after married Dorothy Evelyn Davis on September 8, 1956. He served in the United States National Guard for 10 years. Jerry was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Temple and the Scottish Rites of Waco. He was an excellent mechanic and could fix just about anything. He loved cars, motorcycles and boat racing. Jerry was a member of the First Christian Church of Temple.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Dorothy Stephens; daughters, Dottie Stephens and Nan Chestnut; granddaughters, Shanna Kopp and Leah Karl; great-grandchildren, Haley Campbell, Kortney Karl, Alyssa Kopp, Kaylin Karl and Kadence Karl.
Preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Jerry John Chestnut.
Arrangements were entrusted to Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas 254-435-2792.
