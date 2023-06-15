Donald F. Fise
Donald F. Fise (85) of Temple Texas passed away in a Temple nursing home on Monday, June 12th, 2023.
His memorial service will be Friday, June 16th, 2023, at Dossman Funeral Home, Visitation will be at 2pm with service following at 3pm at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton Texas.
Donald was born August 1st, 1937, in Wheeling, West Virginia to Harry and Gertrude Fise
Donald was of the first graduating class of Wheeling College, then became a college professor, and a copy editor at the Wheeling News Register. He enjoyed Fishing and hunting along with playing with his great nephews.
He married Ruth Ellen May on May 28th, 1970 at the West Liberty University Chapel.
He is survived by Ruth Ellen Fise his wife of 53 years, and his sister Linda Brafchak of Temple Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers; Joe Fise and Fred Fise, and sister Mary Ann Matz
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Amy’s House, 2114 S. 15th St, Temple TX, 76504. (254) 598-2378. amyshouse-temple.org exdir@amyshouse-temple.org
