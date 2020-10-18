Eveline (Ebbie) Hoelscher of Temple formerly of Cyclone passed away in Temple, Texas October 15 in a local care center. She was born March 31, 1923 in Cyclone, Texas to Leo and Frieda Eixman Hoelscher. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Ebbie is survived by her sister Josie Morris, and husband Jerry Morris of Temple, nieces Tammie Sundin and husband Roger, Tina Hill, Marie Chiardo and husband Andrew, Linda Powell, Nancy Davis and husband Paul.
Ebbie was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Olga Fehmer and Gladys Stermer, and one niece Janice Jansen.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Thursday, the 22nd of October 2020 at 2 o’clock p.m. with Pastor Dana Wilhelmsen officiating and a private burial to follow. The family will be accepting visitors at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Wednesday, the 21st of October 2020 from 5 to 7 o’clock p.m.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple, Texas.
Hewett Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.