ROCKDALE — Services for Steven Preston Stolte, 59, of Thorndale will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Interment will be in Pleasant Retreat Cemetery near Thorndale.
Mr. Stolte died Thursday, Dec. 23, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 9, 1962, in Taylor to Preston and Agnes Virginia Catchings Stolte. He was a 1981 graduate of Thorndale High School. He became a foreman at the Rockdale power plant, and later was power plant operator for L.C.R.A. in Bastrop.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Stolte of Thorndale; three sons, Steven Preston Stolte II of San Antonio, Henry “Hank” Garrett Stolte of Thorndale and Andrew August Stolte of College Station; a daughter, Brittney Ann Lerbakken of Kearney, Neb.; his mother of Thorndale; a sister, Theresia Goetz of Thorndale; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.