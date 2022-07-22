BELTON — Jacquelyn “Jackie” Yarbrough Jackson Beckham, 82, of Salado died Thursday, July 21, at her residence.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Jacquelyn “Jackie” Yarbrough Jackson Beckham, 82, of Salado died Thursday, July 21, at her residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Country Church in Salado with the Rev. Billy Borho officiating.
Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Salado.
Mrs. Beckham was born March 24, 1940, in Little Cypress to Jack Nelson Sr. and Donalee Yarbrough. She married Richard Beckham Sr. on Feb. 29, 1976, in Salado.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Bill Jackson.
Survivors include a son, Joe Jackson Jr. of Salado; five daughters, Sylvia Summers of Temple, Peggy Combs of Lincoln, N.M., Mylinda Middleton of Presque Isle, Maine, Ginny Larvin of Kyle, and Mary Wallingsford of Clinton, Ark.; two sisters, Wanda Granger of Starks, La., and Dora Hoffpauir of Orange; 22 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.