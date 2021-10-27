Services for Eaffie J. Jones Sr., 87, of Cameron are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Jones died Sunday, Oct. 24, at his residence.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Rain, possibly heavy, early. Decreasing clouds with sunny skies by afternoon. Becoming windy at times. Thunder possible. High 74F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 4:57 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.