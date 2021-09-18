Services for Dale Spencer Myres, 66, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at The Cowboy Church in Santo.
The body will be cremated and the ashes will be spread at Georgia’s Creek Cemetery in Somervell County after the service.
Mr. Myres died Thursday, Sept. 9, at his residence.
He was born March 14, 1955, in Fort Worth to Bill and Delores Rittenhouse Myres. He has been a resident of Bell County for three years. After graduating from Fort Worth High School, he joined the Army. After his service, he became a master plumber and worked in the plumbing trade for 40 years. He married Rhonda Myres on Sept. 22, 2018. He attended Crossroads Church in Belton and was a part of the VFW.
He was preceded in death by a son, David Rittenhouse Myres.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Kristin Jones of Weatherford and Leighann Baker of Fort Worth; two stepsons, Justin Anastasiades and Jason Anastasiades, both of Cameron; a stepdaughter, Madison Guzman of Belton; a brother, Earl Myres of Fort Worth; and 10 grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.