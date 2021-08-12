Services for Erick Caballero, 42 of Austin, formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Caballero died Sunday, Aug. 8, at an Austin hospital.
He was born Sept. 10, 1978, in Weslaco to Juan and Dora Rios Caballero. He worked at Austin Retina Associates as a photographer.
Survivors include his mother, and step-father, Larry Thorne of Belton; his father, and step-mother, Mary Caballero of Dallas; two sisters, Roxanna Salazar of Belton and Nicole Crump of Austin; and three brothers, Juan Caballero, Jr., James Caballero and Robert Caballero, all of Dallas.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.