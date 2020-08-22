A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernabe “Benny” Fuentez, 61, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Fuentez died Thursday, August 20, at a local hospital.
He was born April, 23, 1959, in Temple to Felix and Marcelina Fuentez. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic School and went on to Temple High School, graduating in 1977. He worked for Texas Hydraulics and was currently employed by Temple Machine Shop.
Survivors include his wife, Maria of Temple; four sons, Ben Fuentez Jr., Ruben Fuentez, Justin Fuentez and Dustin Fuentez, all of Temple; his father; two brothers, David Fuentez of Cleburne and Felix Fuentez Jr. of Temple; and five sisters, Mary Lou Salinas of Troy, Romana Hernandez, Yolanda Esparza and Carolyn Fuentez, all of Temple, and Frances Rodriquez of Hewitt.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.