Venus E. Moreno-Carrasquillo
Venus E. Moreno-Carrasquillo, age 52, of California passed from this life on Sunday, February 27th, 2022. She was born on the 3rd of September 1969 in California to parents David Douglas Moreno and Benita Lerma.
Venus was a resident of Belton for many years before moving back to California where she has resided for the past 5 years. She completed her education in the “valley region” of Texas; she worked in health care and was a Christian. Throughout her life, Venus moved around a lot. Venus and Rubin Carrasquillo, her love of 34 years, built a loving home together. Rubin was a migrant worker who moved where her work took him, Venus would find jobs throughout the country in her healthcare profession. Most recently Rubin and Venus began a landscaping business in California which the two worked at together. Venus loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents David and Benita.
Venus leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Rubin Carrasquillo of California, children Rubie McAdams and husband Rex, Rubin D. Carrasquillo, Jessie B Campos and husband Eluid, as well as Bella L., Cristobal A., and Cristian A. Carrasquillo. She also leaves behind grandchildren Elaina, Liam, Lilly, Cosmo and Estella.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Saturday, March 19th, 2022, at 2 p.m. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A burial at Greathouse Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary