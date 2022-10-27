ROSEBUD — Services for Julie Coker, 59, of Rosebud will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Coker died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 17, 1962, in Cameron to Joseph and Martha Mikula Tomek. She graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1980. She married Eddie Coker on Feb. 9, 1980. She worked for Rosebud-Lott ISD. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud.
Survivors include her husband of Rosebud; two sons, Timothy Coker of Bremond and Christopher Coker of Rosebud; a daughter, Jennifer Woycheshin of Marlin; a brother, George Tomek of Cameron; five sisters, Theresa Meier of Temple, Ruthie Coker of Rogers, and Josie Tinnin, Kathy Bailey, and Andrea Hammermeister, all of Rosebud; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.