James Allen "Turk" Wright, 80, of Temple died Friday Jan 29, 2022

Services for James Allen "Turk" Wright, 80, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple. Mr. Wright died Friday, Jan. 28, at his residence.