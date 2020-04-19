ROSEBUD — Services for Betty Joyce Hoelscher, 90, of Westphalia will be private.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Hoelscher died Saturday, April 18, at a Temple nursing center.
She was born April 10, 1930, in Belton to J.D. “Doc” and Grace Johnson. She married Gerald Hoelscher on Jan. 17, 1968. She worked at the Western Fair in Lott and at Sam’s Club in Temple. She was a member of East Highway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and three daughters, Carolyn Laxson, Nancy Walker-McGough and Rita Walker.
Survivors include a son, Mark Hoelscher of Westphalia, a daughter, Rhonda Greger of Lott; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Westphalia Church of the Visitation Rebuilding Fund.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.