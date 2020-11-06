Services for Edna E. Simecek, 95, of Temple will be held in private.
Mrs. Simecek died Wednesday, Nov. 4, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 29, 1925, in Cameron to Emil and Mary Michalka. She married Joe Paul Simecek on May 10, 1952, at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Robert Simecek of Temple; three daughters, Pat Simecek and Eileen St. Amant, both of Temple and Nancy Mesecke of Zabcikville; a sister, Alma Simecek of Cameron; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 1018 S. 7th St., Temple, TX 76504; or to Scott & White Cancer Center, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.