BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Michelle Gail Crews, 57, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone.
Ms. Crews died Sunday, May 10, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 1, 1962, to Doris and Willie Provazek. She worked in the dental field.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Candice Eixman of Rogers and Casey Crews of Huntsville; a brother, Kevin Provazek of Temple; a sister, Janice Wall of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.