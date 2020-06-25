CAMERON — Services for Lester A. Vaughan, 92, of Waco and formerly of Cameron will be 3 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Marlow Cemetery.
Mr. Vaughan died Saturday, June 20, in Aurora, Colo.
He was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Missouri to Frank Alphonso and Bertha Mae Vaughan. He married Dorothy Frances Weems on March 5, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Marlow Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2015.
Survivors include three daughters, Susan Rogers, Connie Johnson and Amy Renee Farnham; a brother, Jack Vaughan; a sister, Shirley Bopp; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.