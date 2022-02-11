IOWA, LA. — Services for Zachary Levi Blisard, 22, of Vinto, La., will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Rogers.
Mr. Blisard died Tuesday, Feb. 8, in Sulphur La.
He was born Jan. 19, 2000, in Temple to Tony Blisard and Melanie McCray. He lived in Central Texas most of his life and graduated from Rogers High School. He moved to Vinton, La., in 2020. He worked in the mechanic industry and most recently worked at a Love’s truck stop in Vinton, La.
Survivors include his mother, Melanie McCray of Vinton, La.; his father and stepmother, Tony and Sharlett Blisard of Nolanville; a sister, Lindsey Blisard of Austin; and a grandparent, Martha Gabbert of Salado.
Memorials may be made to Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville. Johnson & Brown Funeral Home in Iowa, La., is in charge of arrangements.