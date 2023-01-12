Rita H. Green
A Funeral Mass for Rita H. Green, 93, of Belton, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM with Deacon Ronnie Lastovica.
Mrs. Green died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in a Belton Nursing Home.
Mrs. Green was born August 8, 1929 in Westphalia, the daughter of Adolph Otto Kasner and Rosa (Greener) Kasner. After high school and a few college classes she moved to Washington, D.C. to live with her sister and work for a short time. She moved back to central Texas and married Glenn Green September 17, 1949 in Westphalia.
Mrs. Green was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church since 1973 and a long time member of the Women’s Ministry of Christ the King. She was always the first to extend a warm welcome to those that joined the church. She was a true ambassador of Christ the King.
She and her husband Glenn enjoyed traveling extensively through the United States.
She was preceded in death by her husband September 16, 2017. Also preceding her in death were five sisters.
Survivors include three sons Mark Green, William (Bill) Green and Karl Green; two daughters Diane Piper and Marsha Green; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
“Ich liebe dich”
