BELTON — Services for Joshua Wayne Flanagin, 17, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Sam Callaway officiating.
Joshua died Sunday, Jan. 5.
He was born July 10, 2002, in Huntsville. His family moved to Belton when he was 2. He was a senior at Belton High School. Survivors include his father, Robert Flanagin; his mother and stepfather, Michelle and Olen Cosper; two brothers, Adam Waddell and Kade Walling; his grandparents, Michael and Rhonda Flanagin, Roy and Dianna Cosper, Michael and Kathleen Holt and William Terry Hixson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Foster Love of Bell County, 1003 N. Main St., Belton, TX 76513.