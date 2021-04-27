BELTON — No services are planned for George Aurther Dewitt, 54, of Nolanville.
Mr. Dewitt will be cremated.
He died Thursday, April 22, at a Harker Heights hospital.
He was born May 6, 1966, in El Paso to George and Sarah Dewitt. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1985. He married Kristal Ellison on March 14, 1989, in Belton. He worked for PACTIV in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Nolanville; two daughters, Sara Jane Dewitt Collins of Carrollton and Kathi LeeAnn Dewitt of Nolanville; four sisters, Elizabeth, Wanda, Cheryl and Barbara; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.