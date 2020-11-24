Services for Jacqueline Marie Puckett, 69, of Belton are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
She died Oct. 12 at her residence.
If you know anyone related to her, please contact the funeral home.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 7:25 am
