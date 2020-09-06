Patricia “Trish” Lynn McEver
Patricia “Trish” McEver passed away at her home from a sudden illness on August 30, 2020.
Trish was born in Temple, TX on June 27, 1951, to Thomas J. McEver and Betty McEver. She was a 1969 graduate of Temple High School and a forever Wildcat fan. She also attended Sam Houston State after graduation from Temple College.
She was the Chief Financial Officer at McEver Engineering in Houston for many years, iidon Security Associates in Dallas, and after moving back home to Temple, Tex Blast Sandblasting Company.
Trish was always interested in all kinds of sports and especially enjoyed playing pool with family and friends. She loved her dogs like children and each had a special place in her heart. Mildred, Jake and Jango can’t be forgotten.
Trish was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters, Roberta Amos and husband Charles Amos of Temple, Bonnie Estes and husband Greg Estes of Mt Enterprise, TX; nieces, Neely Jones of Temple, Taylor Estes and husband Craig Estes of Raleigh, NC; nephew, Thomas Estes and great nephew, Thomas Lee Estes, both of Mt Enterprise, and adored extended Lopez family, Adrian, Ivonne, Destiny and Isaac of Lewisville, TX.
A service will be planned for a future date.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 5293 S. 31st, Suite 129-131, Temple, TX 76502 or the memorial of your choice.
