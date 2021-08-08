Ruth Helen Kohutek
Services for Ruth Helen Kohutek, 91, of the Oscar community, will be at 7:00 p.m. on August 10, 2021 at Seaton Brethren Church with Pastor Denise Mikeska officiating. Burial will be held privately at a later date in Seaton Cemetery. After an excruciating battle with vascular disease, she was called by her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2021.
Ruth overcame and/or endured many health issues. She always knew her time would come and she wrote her own obituary a few years ago: She was born on April 19, 1930 to Rudolph and Millie Lesikar in Oscar where she lived nearly all her life. She first got her schooling in a country school by the name of Little Elm in the Oscar community. After that, she attended Temple High School and graduated in 1947 and then attended Nixon-Clay Business College in Austin. She returned to Temple and was one of the first employees of First Federal Savings and Loan when it was first organized, as a secretary to the Vice-President. At this time, she married her love, Louis Kohutek, on August 19, 1950. After ten years she decided to be a stay at home mom to raise their two daughters. She later began working at King’s Daughters Hospital and Clinic where she worked 27 years. During the previous years, she was a Girl Scout leader and also involved in cancer drives. She had been a member of the Seaton Brethren Church since childhood. She served as a Christian Sister’s President for a number of years, was a member of the choir, and served in many other positions. She was a member of SPJST Lodge 47 Seaton and served as ticket chairman for many years and also served on the resolution committee. She had been an auxiliary volunteer at King’s Daughters Hospital for many years. Ruth loved to dance, which she and her husband did for many, many years. Playing dominoes was a big pastime for her with friends and having snacks to eat. She loved to cook, bake and as her grandson would say, “She was always in the kitchen fixing something”. Outdoors was a place she loved to be feeding birds, squirrels and anything else that came around. She loved flowers and always had many on her patio. Often did she wonder what the world would be like if God had not given the birds to sing for us and flowers to give us their colors and smells. Her large collection of ceramic birds was in every room in her home. She also collected and had a large collection of vinyl records and cds consisting of gospel, country western and others. Reading was also something she truly enjoyed and, of course, Starbucks. She loved her dog, Yuppie. Her favorite Bible verse was “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Georgia Navratil; and husband Louis Kohutek, who passed away June 26, 2017.
Survivors are her daughter, Karen Beeler and husband, Mike, of Yukon, Oklahoma; daughter, Donna McEntire and husband, Larry of Oscar; and four grandsons, Ryan Guidry, Jared Guidry, Travis Guidry, all of Oklahoma, and Russ Guidry and wife, Korey; and three great-grandchildren, Lainey, Stella, and Owen Guidry, all of Illinois.
The family wishes to express great appreciation to all the administration and staff of Cornerstone Gardens for their attentive care to Ruth, not only this last time she was there, but the many previous times she was there for rehab. Also, gratitude to Donna and Janie with Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial offering to Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53, Temple, Texas 76501 or to the Bell County Animal Shelter, 2509 South Loop 121, Belton, Texas 76513.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Seaton Brethren Church. A book may be signed at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple prior to the Visitation.
Paid Obituary