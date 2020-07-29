Services for Esther Mae “Woman” Lewis Lilly, 74, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. George E. Feagin officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Lilly died Thursday, July 23, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 11, 1946, in Temple to James Sr. and Mildred Miles Lewis. She was a member of Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Clifford Earl Lewis of Temple and Cedric Lee Lilly of Killeen; a daughter, Joyce Ann Lewis of Temple; four sisters, Dorthy Felder, Minister Willie Ballard, Lola Langrum, and Gloria Lewis, all of Temple; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral Home.