Barbara Ann Abbott
On Thursday, April 15, 2021, Barbara Ann Abbott, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 76.
Barbara was born on February 23, 1945, in Waco, Texas to Robert and Carlene (Rusch) Wilson. She graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1963, then graduated from Nixon Clay Commercial College in 1964. In 1965, she married Frank Winchester Abbott. They raised a son, Frank Prescott and a daughter, Jennifer Carlene.
Barbara was a loving wife. She had a great sense of humor and liked to tell a story of how when her husband Frank was getting his PhD, she was getting her PhT (“putting him through”). When he suffered a devastating stroke, she lovingly cared for him and helped him get back up on his feet. Together they enjoyed exercise classes and exploring Temple. She eventually began to enjoy watching some Westerns with him but could never bring herself to like Yankees baseball.
Barbara was also a dedicated mother. She was very involved with her kids when they were younger, serving as an officer in the PTA for Magrill Elementary and a Room Mother for many years. She also served as the Girl Scout and Cub Scout Den Leader for both Frank and Jennifer. She always made sure both kids got to all games, meetings, practices, and dance classes on time. She never missed an event, even travelling to far away games when no other parents would. She was an excellent cook and made sure even during chaotic times, the family sat down to eat together.
After her kids were grown, Barbara began volunteering and helping people. She was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Uvalde, served on the Remodeling Committee and was an officer in the Women’s Circle at the church. She volunteered for 16 years at the Uvalde Hospice which was always a deep source of pride for her. Barbara also worked as a Secretary for the Uvalde Jr. High School.
Barbara’s devotion to her family continued after she retired. She had a very close relationship with her daughter, Jennifer, calling or texting her multiple times per day. She lovingly cared for her mother, Carlene before her death, talking to her every day and driving to Austin multiple times a week to have coffee with her. She was very involved in her grandchildren’s lives. She made a point to try to attend school parties, volleyball and basketball games, dance recitals and concerts (even if it had to be done through live video). She made sure both grandchildren spent a week each summer with her. They have fond memories of her taking them to see the bats fly, Wiggles concerts, the Alamo, swimming and making crafts. The kids always looked forward to her Jello, because “nobody made it like Grandmom”.
Barbara loved animals, especially her pets. She loved spoiling them. When she wasn’t caring for her family or pets, she could be found solving puzzles and reading.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Carlene Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank W. Abbott of Temple, son Frank P. (Lisa) Abbott of Frisco, Texas, and daughter Jennifer (Cris) Abbott-Banu of Cedar Creek, Texas, her sister Carolyn (Thomas) Snowdon of Cedar Park, Texas, three grandchildren, Ryan and Natalie Abbott of Frisco, Texas, Evelyn Banu of Portland, Oregon and by her loving cat, Daisy, and dog, Samwise.
A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday April 24, 2021 from 10:00am until the service time at 11:00am at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, 3220S. 31st St. Temple, Texas 76502
