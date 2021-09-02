KILLEEN — Services for Daniel Latrell Grimes, 26, of Temple, are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home & Florist in Killeen.
Mr. Grimes died Monday, Aug. 30 in Temple.
He was born. April 1, 1995, in Fort Hood.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
