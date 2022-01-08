Samuel Garcia Sr.
Samuel Garcia Sr., 77, of Rosebud, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Primera Iglesia Betel Church in Rosebud. Rev. Raul Velasquez will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Garcia was born December 20, 1944, in Raymondville to Venancio and Sarah Velasquez Lugo. He lived in Rosebud most of this life. He married Olivia Padilla on July 13, 1963. He attended Truett Seminary in Waco. He worked as a truck driver and pastored several churches in the Rosebud area.
He is survived by his wife, Olivia Garcia of Rosebud, two sons, Samuel Garcia Jr. of Rosebud and Jeremiah Garcia and wife Dee Ann of Burleson, one brother, Robert Lugo and wife Billie of Waco, one sister, Irma Jimenez and husband Wallace of Temple, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Paid Obituary