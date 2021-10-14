CAMERON — Services for Robert “Bob” Dymke, 76, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Dymke died Sunday, Sept. 26, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 16, 1944, in Cameron to Ronald and Nell Louise Lewis Dymke. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1963. He attended Baylor University and Tarleton State University. He became a state trooper for the Department of Public Safety in 1967. He also worked as a traveling salesman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Dymke, in 1996.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Reeve of Temple; and a son, Bryan Dymke of Temple.
Memorials may be made to the Down Home Ranch in Elgin or to the Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.