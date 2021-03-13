Services for Patrick Michael Sullivan, 70, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. March 26 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Sullivan died Feb. 26 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 9, 1950, in Houston to Darwin Bouland and Myrtle Marie Brunson Sullivan. He graduated from high school. He was a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He attended RHEMA Bible College. He worked for a family-owned business, Ukon and Fab Shop Industrial. He also was a truck driver.
Survivors include five sons, Terry Sullivan and Kerry Sullivan, both of Texas, Patrick Sullivan and Christopher Sullivan, both of Onalaska, and Michael Sullivan of Liberty Hill; two daughters, Rebecca Maxey of Baytown and Shannon Pickering of Hobbs, N.M.; two sisters, Colleen Fulkerson of Brazoria and Dottie Fuchs of Houston; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Military Veteran Project at www.militaryveteranproject.org.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.