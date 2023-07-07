Linda Lou
Frankenberger
November 3, 1942 –
June 23, 2023
Linda Lou Frankenberger, a loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished grandmother, was called to the Lord on June 23rd at the age of 80. She was born in Reed City Michigan on November 3rd 1942. Linda and husband Wayne (Bill) Frankenberger would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary on July 3rd. Linda’s unwavering love and dedication to her family were the cornerstones of her life.
Linda leaves behind a legacy of love and nurturing. She is survived by her son, Anthoney (Tony) Frankenberger, and wife Sharon of Belton, Texas, and her daughter, Traci Winterbottom of Colorado Springs. Her grandchildren, Rion Frankenberger and wife Kristen, Tyler Frankenberger and wife Bethany, Greyson Dworshak and wife Amber, and granddaughter Danielle Scholz and husband Mike and three additional grandchildren who where blessed to know Linda’s love through the blended family of Tony and Sharon, Trent Thompson and wife Summer, Stacy Hartman and husband Matt, and Tracy Tracey and husband Shawn. She embraced her role as a grandmother, treating all her grandchildren as if they were her own.
Family was at the core of Linda’s life, and she relished in every moment spent with them. She adored her 12 great-grandchildren. Linda’s heart knew no boundaries when it came to her family.
While Linda worked intermittently throughout her life, her most significant and cherished job was that of being a mother to her children. In addition, she proudly supported her husband during his 23 years of military service, demonstrating her strength and commitment as a military wife.
Adventure and a thirst for life were woven into the fabric of Linda’s being. She fearlessly pursued her passions, embracing experiences that filled her with wonder. Linda’s love for adventure led her to become a pilot, a skydiver, and an avid snow skier. One of the most memorable moments she shared with her husband was celebrating a wedding anniversary by skydiving and sharing a kiss during free fall. Linda’s wanderlust and love for travel was fulfilled through her husband’s many Air Force assignments, particularly in Izmir, Turkey, where her daughter Traci was born, and Panama, Central America, which she considered one of her favorite places they had lived.
Linda approached life with a genuine sense of joy, cherishing the simple pleasures and relishing in laughter. She loved her husband of 63 years, Wayne (Bill) Frankenberger, and her beautiful family unconditionally. Linda’s absence leaves a void in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing her.
As we bid farewell to Linda Lou Frankenberger, let us remember her spirit of adventure, her nurturing nature, and her boundless love for family. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday July 9th at the Morado Sr. Living facility in Temple at 1:30 pm. The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
