Services for Ygnacio “Nacho” Ballesteros, 62, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Ballesteros died Saturday, Oct. 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 1, 1959, in Heutamo, Mexico, to Juan Olayo and Maria Inocente Ballesteros.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Ballesteros; a son, Jose Ballesteros; four daughters, Sarai Ballesteros, Elva Ballesteros, Damaris Ballesteros and Araceli Ballesteros; five brothers, Manuel Ballesteros, Adan Olayo, Antonio Olayo, Humberto Olayo and Arnulfo Olayo; and a sister, Graciela Ballesteros.