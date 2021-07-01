CAMERON — Services for Louis Howard Wardlaw, 61, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron, with Robert Stem officiating. A celebration of life will follow at T’s Sports Bar and Grill in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Wardlaw died Tuesday, June 29, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 5, 1959, in Houston, to Thomas Howard and Marjorie Foster Wardlaw. He was a Methodist.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Simpson, of Cameron, and a stepbrother, Charles Cummings of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.