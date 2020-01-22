Services for Herman “Bulldog” Chunn, 71, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Robert Jackson officiating.
Mr. Chunn died Thursday, Jan. 16, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born April 17, 1948 in Cottonplant, Ark., to Georgia B. Chunn and Manuel Lee Glaston Sr. He attended Central High School in Columbus, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years. He married Robyne J. Galloway. He was a member of Perry Memorial COGIC in Gause.
Survivors include his wife; s son, Gerald Jones of Cleveland, Ohio; seven daughters, Kasandra Westbrook and Felicia O’Brien, both of Temple, and Shannon Chunn, Hifetah Chunn, Tarah Davis, Elashia McWilliams and Nicole McWilliams, all of Cleveland; three brothers, Manuel Glason Jr. of Columbus, Otis Cunningham of Cottonplant and Louis Coleman of Taylor, Mich.; four sisters, Monette Glason, Michelle Glason Lee, Carmen Glason and Jacqueline Jones, all of Columbus; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.