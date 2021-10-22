George Lavon Leifester
Memorial services for George Lavon Leifester, 83, of Belton will be held on Saturday, October 23rd at Lifeway Fellowship Church. The family will receive visitors at 10:00am and services will be held at 11:00am.
Mr. Leifester died Monday, October 18 at his residence.
He was born October 11, 1938 in Briggs, Texas to Henry and Bertha Leifester. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1958 and he served in the US Army from 1960 – 1962. He met the love of his life on a blind date in Killeen and married Charlotte Goode in December 1962. He worked at Mather Cabinets and eventually ventured out on his own with J&L Cabinet Shop and Leifester Cabinets. In his spare time you would find him hunting, fishing or working in his garden. He served as the Poultry Superintendent for the Bell County Junior Livestock Show and Killeen Junior Livestock Show and he was involved with the Homebuilders Association. He was a member of Lifeway Fellowship Church in Killeen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother James Henry Leifester; sisters Carlita Fox, Ada Brizendine, Novine Heathcott, Patsy Decker and Glenda Casteel.
Survivors include his beloved wife Charlotte, daughter Charlyn Renfrow and her husband Clarence, son George H. “Bull” Leifester and brother Winston Leifester and his wife Jeneva. He was Popi to many but specifically to his grandchildren Amanda Leifester, Ashley Grady, Jarrod Leifester, Parker Renfrow, Melissa Renfrow and Preston Renfrow; great-grandchildren Baylee Leifester, Paige Detray, Payton London, Presley London, Mason Giroux, Harlee Giroux, Elijah Leifester, Jaxson Leifester and Leroy Smith; great-great grandchild Cason Lantz.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Killeen Jr. Livestock Show Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 218, Killeen, TX 76540.
Paid Obituary