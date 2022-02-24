Ruth (Baboo) Wright
Ruth (Baboo) Wright, 84 of Temple, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, in Temple.
Family visitation will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Friday, February 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Ruth was born in Sacramento, California, to Ottis James Morgan and Agnes Marie Andreassen Morgan on January 6, 1938. She went to school in Berkeley, California. She married Dwain Wright. She worked CRT for Temple Police Department for 20 years, retiring in 2013.
Baboo loved her family more than anything in this world. She loved gathering with them around the table. She loved to cook, dance and could dazzle any crowd. Everyone Loved Baboo. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis and Agnes Morgan; her husband, Dwain Wright; and her sister, Margret Smith.
Ruth is survived by children, Bill (Karen) Hodges of Placerville, CA, Kerri (Tom) Allen of Las Vegas, NV, James Mainard of Temple, Scott (Mary) Mainard of Academy, Leslie (Bobby) Shafer of Belton; bonus daughter, Kimberly Marshall of Rogers; sister, Ida (Tootie) Silva of Albany, CA; grandchildren, Jason Hodges of San Francisco, CA, Justin Hodges of San Francisco, CA, Shannon Allen of Las Vegas, NV, Ever Mainard of Los Angeles, CA, David (Krista) Mainard of Troy, Rhenn Wright of Austin, Cole Shafer of Belton, Jade Shafer of Austin; great grandchildren, Morgan Allen of Las Vegas, NV, Scarlet Mainard of Troy; nieces and nephew, Vicki Tam of Albany, CA, Glen Silva of Westbury, NY, Diana Smith of Danville, CA, Marie (Jim) Harvey of Pittsburg, CA, and Frances Allen of Dublin, CA.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Shafer, Cole Shafer, Scott Mainard, David Mainard, Cody Marshall, and Malcolm Marshall.
The family of Ruth Wright wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Baylor Scott & White Hospital’s amazing physicians and nurses for the amazing care given to Ruth. A special thank you Kristin L., you are an angel on earth.
