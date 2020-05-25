James Lee Fread, 82, of Temple died Monday, May 25, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be at a later date.
Mr. Fread was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Corsicana to James Virgil and Frankie Lee Rutledge Fread. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Annetta Shackelford Doggett on June 6, 2018. He worked for Frymaster Restaurant Equipment. He was a member of Little River Country Church.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Connie Williams of Las Vegas and Darla Beckman of Lenexa, Kan.; a son, Vance Fread of Shreveport, La.; two sisters, Wanda Elliott and Pat Timberlake; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.