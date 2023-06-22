BELTON — Services for Marion Edward Wood, 93, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at First Lutheran Church of Temple with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Mr. Wood died Tuesday, June 20.
He was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Joshua to Marion Shelton and Rilla Mae Lovett Wood. He married Wanda LaVerne Schumann on Sept. 16, 1955, in Fort Worth. He moved to Belton in 1981. He worked as an engineer for NASA and later worked as a civilian engineer at Fort Hood. He was a member of the Texas Native Plants Society, Texas Pecan Growers Association, BeeKeepers Club and the Square Dancing Club.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two daughters, Kathrun Smith of Lytle and Amy Walton of Wimberley; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church in Temple.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at First Lutheran Church of Temple.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.