Erna Juanita Billings Rea
Erna Juanita Billings Rea passed from this life aged 103 years on 10 November 2021 in Springdale Arkansas. Juanita was born to Thomas Allen and Verna Johnson Billings on 14 December 1917.
She was preceded by her husband Julius Francis (Bill) Rea, brothers T,C. and Billy Joe Billings, a sister Ruby Fern White and daughter Tommye Cheryl Colwell. She is survived by a brother Douglas Billings, a sister Darryce Ross, daughters Francis Margo Bailey, Carol Ann Johnson and her husband Samuel Johnson, Grand children Melanie Schroeder, Laurie Radetsky, Lance Bailey, Lee Alec and Jess Colwell and Keith Johnson as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Most of Juanita’s life was spent around the Temple, Texas area, Texas City, Mesa, Arizona, and finally at Rose, Oklahoma.
Services will be private.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary