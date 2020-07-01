Samuel M Hernandez
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Samuel M Hernandez, of Temple, TX gained his wings at the age of 64 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 19, 1956 to proud parents Nicolas Hernandez and Consuelo Martinez, in Temple, TX.
Sam graduated from Troy High School, class of 1974. He enjoyed playing football and he was good enough to make the Texas Football Magazine in 1974. I think he just enjoyed hitting guys out on the field.
Sam was no stranger to hard work. He held numerous positions in the truck driving and paving industry. He was a heavy equipment operator for Bell County Road and Bridge for the last 17 years. When he wasn’t working, he was tinkering with lawn mowers, weed eaters and any other motorized projects he came upon. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do or wouldn’t attempt to do. Repairs sometimes didn’t cost too much, sometimes wire, sticks, duct tape, and it was fixed.
He had a true passion for fishing. He loved everything about it. Even a bad day on the water was a good day. “That’s why it’s called fishing, not catching,” he would say. Fishing also allowed him countless opportunities to spend time with those close to him. His nephews and their friends will always remember all the fishing trips and those expensive cookouts with bread, bologna, and water. He provided only the best for his fishing companions.
He was also an avid collector and creator of arrowheads. He became a knife maker and had started making flint and obsidian knives for his sister to show off and, if possible, sell.
He liked to play pool, sing karaoke, host fish frys, and frequent garage sales. Mostly, he just enjoyed life and the people in his. His latest pastime was going to the casino, a habit he picked up from one sister and shared with another. Again, with the same attitude as fishing.
Family and friends will remember Sam most for being a loving and supportive husband, caring father, protective brother, loyal friend, hard worker, and an honest man. He had an infectious smile and a booming laugh to go with it. He also had a, highly inappropriate at times, sense of humor. He loved to laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicolas Hernandez and Consuelo Martinez; grandparents, Pablo Hernandez and Valentina Salas and Edmundo Martinez and Maria Cervantez; siblings, Benito Hernandez, Nicholas Hernandez & (Anne); Francisco Hernandez, Rosie Garcia (Alvin); and Helena Flores.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Debra. He is also survived by his children, Sammy Jr and Monica; three step children: Malissa (Chris) Bower of Columbus, Indiana; Cassi (Clay) McFarland of San Marcos, California and Emily Vrana from Liberty Hill, Texas. He was “PaPa Sammy” to Zack and Kaylee Hernandez from Cynthiana, Kentucky; Leland Hernandez and Corbin Crump of Temple, TX; Hudson Vrana of Liberty Hill TX; Macy and Lilly McFarland of San Marcos, California; John, Jordan and Paul Adams; and Nicholas Bower of Columbus, Indiana.
Also left to cherish his memory are his remaining siblings, Mary Conlon (Tom), Anita (Frankie) McIntosh, and Rojelio Hernandez of Temple, TX. Sam is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews and 57 great nieces and nephews residing between Missouri, Texas, and California.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple, with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery to follow. A time of visitation will be held from 4 – 6 pm with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary