ROSEBUD — Services for Ben W. “Billy” Allen, 85, of Temple and formerly of Rosebud will be 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Rosebud.
Mr. Allen died Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Temple.
He was born Feb. 18, 1936, in Briary. He attended Briary School, Ada Henderson Elementary and C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron, and graduated from Rosebud High School in 1954. He attended Southwest Texas State University and Victoria Junior College before joining the U.S. Navy. He attained the rank of airman first class and was a control tower operator at Chase Field, Naval Auxiliary Air Station in Beeville. He was discharged from the Navy in 1960 and worked for Wolf Gins in Rosebud and Burlington before going to work for Alcoa in Rockdale for five years. He managed Rosebud Dryer and Storage. He became partners with Monroe Parcus and John R. Kilgore Jr. to build PAK Grain Storage in 1979 and managed it until it was sold in 1999. He also raised cattle. He served for several years on the Falls County Appraisal District review board, the Rosebud Housing Authority and the board for Fire District No. 3. He was a member of Plainview Baptist Church in Briary and later joined the First United Methodist Church in Rosebud. He was a member of United Methodist Men. He married Beth McClimons in 1960.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Sean Allen of Rosebud; a daughter, Shannon Allen of Austin; a brother, John B. Allen Jr. of Waxahachie; two sisters, Virginia Gibson of Lewisville and Sue Rigsby of Houston; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon Monday at the church.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.