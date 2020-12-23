Services for Doris Keyron Coward, 87, of Temple will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Coward died Thursday, Dec. 17, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 12, 1933, in Blue Springs, Miss., to James and Effie Mae Greer.
She was preceded in death by a son, Danny Eugene Childers.
Survivors include four daughters, Charlotte Webb, Beverly Doggett, Karon Reese and Sharon Walzel; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.